IPL 2019: Mohammad Kaif Appointed Delhi Daredevils' Assistant Coach

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils appointed Mohammad Kaif as their assistant coach for the 2019 season , the team announced on Friday. Prior to this, Kaif had worked in the capacity of an assistant coach to Brad Hodge at Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. Now, Kaif has joined Ricky Ponting and James Hopes as part of DD's coaching team. Talking about his new role at Delhi Daredevils, Kaif said he is delighted to be a part of the franchise and is looking forward to make the franchise proud.

"I'm delighted to be part of the Delhi Daredevils and am looking forward to bringing together an exciting group of boys, who are going to make their franchise and country proud," Kaif said.

"With the management team's support, I am sure we'll help nurture many of the younger boys in the squad and make this team a force to be reckoned with in the IPL," Kaif further said.

Mustafa Ghouse, Director of Delhi Daredevils, welcomed Kaif's inclusion in the support staff.

"Kaif brings in huge amounts of experience and a keen understanding of the game to our backroom staff. He's highly admired on the circuit and will be a natural mentor for the youngsters in the team. We are confident that his leadership and guidance will help the team tremendously in the new IPL season," Ghouse said.

Kaif had announced his retirement earlier this year after a first-class career which spanned over two decades and included a famous first domestic title for his Uttar Pradesh side.

Remembered fondly for his role in the series final against England in 2002, Kaif played 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, and finished his domestic career scoring 10,229 runs in 186 matches.