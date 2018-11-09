 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

IPL 2019: Mohammad Kaif Appointed Delhi Daredevils' Assistant Coach

Updated: 09 November 2018 15:33 IST

Mohammad Kaif joined Ricky Ponting and James Hopes as part of Delhi Daredevils coaching team.

IPL 2019: Mohammad Kaif Appointed Delhi Daredevils
Mohammad Kaif had announced his retirement from competitive cricket earlier this year. (File picture) © AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils appointed Mohammad Kaif as their assistant coach for the 2019 season, the team announced on Friday. Prior to this, Kaif had worked in the capacity of an assistant coach to Brad Hodge at Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. Now, Kaif has joined Ricky Ponting and James Hopes as part of DD's coaching team. Talking about his new role at Delhi Daredevils, Kaif said he is delighted to be a part of the franchise and is looking forward to make the franchise proud.

"I'm delighted to be part of the Delhi Daredevils and am looking forward to bringing together an exciting group of boys, who are going to make their franchise and country proud," Kaif said.

"With the management team's support, I am sure we'll help nurture many of the younger boys in the squad and make this team a force to be reckoned with in the IPL," Kaif further said.

Mustafa Ghouse, Director of Delhi Daredevils, welcomed Kaif's inclusion in the support staff.

"Kaif brings in huge amounts of experience and a keen understanding of the game to our backroom staff. He's highly admired on the circuit and will be a natural mentor for the youngsters in the team. We are confident that his leadership and guidance will help the team tremendously in the new IPL season," Ghouse said.

Kaif had announced his retirement earlier this year after a first-class career which spanned over two decades and included a famous first domestic title for his Uttar Pradesh side.

Remembered fondly for his role in the series final against England in 2002, Kaif played 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, and finished his domestic career scoring 10,229 runs in 186 matches.

Comments
Topics : Delhi Daredevils Mohammad Kaif Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kaif joined Ponting as part of Delhi Daredevils coaching team
  • Delighted to be part of the Delhi Daredevils, Kaif said
  • Mustafa Ghouse, Director of DD, welcomed Kaif's inclusion
Related Articles
Mohammad Kaif Defends Virat Kohli
Mohammad Kaif Defends Virat Kohli's 'Leave India' Remark, Says India Captain Unfairly Targeted
"I Was More Suited To Tests": Mohammad Kaif Likens His Batting Technique To Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir
"I Was More Suited To Tests": Mohammad Kaif Likens His Batting Technique To Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir
Mohammad Kaif Announces Retirement From Competitive Cricket
Mohammad Kaif Announces Retirement From Competitive Cricket
Mohammad Kaif Trolled For Praising Pakistan Team And Fakhar Zaman
Mohammad Kaif Trolled For Praising Pakistan Team And Fakhar Zaman
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Send Hilarious Birthday Wishes To Harbhajan Singh
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Send Hilarious Birthday Wishes To Harbhajan Singh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.