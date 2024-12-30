A new phenomenon seems to have taken over the world of cricket. Once started by Stuart Broad, the act of switching bails as a form of superstition to change the luck towards yourself has been a tactic now employed by both India and Australia during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Now, it seems as if Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam has caught on to the trend, doing a bail-switch during the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Centurion.

After making 211 with the bat, Pakistan were aiming to restrict South Africa to a low total as well. This is when Babar did his own bail switch as a superstition.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, banter between India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has seen the bail-switching ritual take place back and forth.

It resulted in good fortune for India as well, landing them wickets during the series almost immediately after the bail-switch.

South Africa piled up 301 in response to Pakistan's 211, taking a 90-run lead in the end. South Africa were 213/8 at one stage, but a knock of 81 in 93 balls by debutant Corbin Bosch, batting at No. 9, helped South Africa to a big lead.

On Day 3 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mitchell Starc also did the same. Having gone wicketless, Starc tried the bail-switching ritual.

It did not work out for Starc, however, as he went 25 overs without a wicket in the end.

Coming back to the tie between Pakistan and South Africa, a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final is at stake for the latter. If South Africa win the series, they'll clinch a spot in the final.

Their qualification would have a big impact on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as it would leave India and Australia battling for the other spot.