Former India pacer Munaf Patel is duly impressed with a video of a right-arm pacer that is going viral on social media. The 2011 World Cup winner also shared the clip in which the bowler could be seen outplaying his opponent batters with some sheer speed and quality yorkers. What is more impressive is the fact that the bowler in the video is extremely young, in comparison to the amazing pace he produces in his bowling. "Kya Bolti Public is Bowler ke liye, raftar ki khoj (What is your opinion about his bowler? Discovery of speed)," said Patel while sharing the clip of the kid's bowling on Twitter.

Watch it here:

Munaf was one of the most reliable pacers in the Indian team during his playing days. He featured in 13 Tests and 70 ODIs, scalping 35 and 86 wickets. In ODIs, Munaf had an economy of 4.95.

He played only three T20Is, registering 4 wickets at an economy of 8.60.

During the 2011 World Cup, Munaf played a key role in the Indian bowling line-up with 11 wickets across 8 matches. His economy rate was 5.36.

Last year, Munaf had also backed pacer Umran Malik and said that the BCCI should rope in the player in the national squad. He had insisted that the board should take him even as a 17th player as it would give him a chance to learn and adapt the culture of the team.

Umran did get his chance as he made his debut for India in June last year. He has so far played 8 ODIs and as many T20I matches for the side, registering 13 and 11 wickets, respectively.