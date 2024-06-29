As the cricketing world gears up for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 Final between India and South Africa at the iconic Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados. Both teams have shown remarkable prowess throughout the tournament, and this final promises to be a thrilling encounter. The Kensington Oval, known for its balanced pitch, offers a good contest between bat and ball, making the selection of the playing XI crucial for India. (India vs South Africa - T20 World Cup Final Live Updates)

India's Predicted XI vs South Africa In T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Rohit Sharma (c)

With over 4000 runs and a strike rate of 140.82 in T20Is, Rohit is one of the best openers in the T20 format. After scoring a sensational 92 against Australia, Rohit was again India's top run scorer against England, making 57 runs, including six fours and two sixes.

The explosive opener has managed 248 runs in seven matches in the tournament and holds a key position in India's batting order as their opener. He will be eager to be at his best in the mega-final against South Africa.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hasn't been in great form in the ongoing World Cup, hitting only 75 runs in seven games with a strike rate of 100. Despite a successful IPL season, Virat is yet to perform well in the T20 WC. The final versus South Africa will be his last game to make his presence felt and it would take a brave man to bet against him returning to form against the Proteas.

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Rishabh Pant's return from injury has been promising since IPL 2024, and his aggressive batting and wicket-keeping ability made him India's first-choice gloveman from the get-go.

Pant has scored 171 runs in seven matches in this tournament at a strike rate of 129.54. He will be eager to kick on and have a significant impact against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav

The No. 1 T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav, is crucial in India's middle order. His unorthodox approach with the bat at No. 4 makes him difficult for bowlers to contain.

Suryakumar has scored 196 runs in this tournament at a strike rate of 137.06 and Indian fans will hope that the swashbuckling batter can take South Africa's bowling attack to the cleaners like he's done against several other bowling attacks in the past.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube had a great IPL 2024, scoring 396 runs at a strike rate of 162.30 for Chennai Super Kings. His T20 World Cup campaign with India though hasn't been as successful.

Dube has scored only 106 runs in seven matches, with a strike rate of 106. He can contribute with the ball as well and will be eager to stand up and be counted against South Africa in the final.

Hardik Pandya

After a mixed IPL season as captain with Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya has found some form with bat and ball, making him a key player as an all-rounder for India in the final.

Hardik has scored 139 runs with a great strike rate of 149.46 and has also taken eight wickets with an economy of 7.77. India will need him to be at his best to get the better of South Africa in the final.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round capabilities provide depth to India's playing XI in the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, the star all-rounder hasn't been able to always produce his best so far.

The southpaw has scored just 33 runs and has taken one wicket but played an important cameo of 17 not out off nine balls against England in the semi-final. His sharp fielding is another aspect of his game that benefits the team, making him crucial to the Men in Blue.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel was sensational against England, taking three wickets at an economy of 5.8. He adds depth to India's batting order while also providing his captain with an additional bowling option who can bowl in pressure circumstances, including the powerplay.

He has taken eight wickets at an average of 15.50 as well as an economy of 6.88 in the ongoing World Cup and India will rely on him to help upstage South Africa in this mega final..

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav, a left-arm chinaman bowler, had a fantastic IPL 2024 and is enjoying himself in T20 World Cup 2024 since coming into the team.

Kuldeep's wrist spin has taken the World Cup by storm having bagged 10 wickets in only four games. He was at his best against England, taking three wickets and conceding just 19 runs. He could be a game-changer versus South Africa in the forthcoming final.

Jasprit Bumrah

With an excellent economy rate of 4.12, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 13 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 and is the leader of the pack as far as India's bowling unit is concerned.

After winning two Player of the Match awards at the start of the tournament, Bumrah has gone from strength to strength and certainly isn't a bowler any of the South African batters will be keen to face.

Arshdeep Singh

With an economy of 7.50 to boast, Arshdeep has taken 15 wickets in the World Cup and is currently India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Earlier in the tournament, he recorded his best bowling figures of 4/9 in T20Is against the USA. He will be hungry to add more scalps to his wicket tally in the finale as he looks to give India early breakthroughs and keep things tight at the death.