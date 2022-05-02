Chennai Super Kings' season got off to a chaotic start when two days before the start of IPL 2022, it was announced that MS Dhoni was handing over the captaincy duties to Ravindra Jadeja. It was not what CSK fans wanted to hear and that too just before the season began. The defending champions were at sixes and sevens on the field as well, losing their opening four matches. They finally registered their first win when they beat RCB. After playing eight games, CSK had won just two. The only team worse off than them were record champions Mumbai Indians. Then came another big announcement, Dhoni was back at the helm as Jadeja wanted to focus on his game. The legendary wicketkeeper had accepted the role in the larger interest of the team. Dhoni's first assignment as captain in IPL 2022 was against the high-flying SunRisers Hyderabad, who had won five of their previous six games.

But with Dhoni back leading CSK, everything seemed to fall back into place. Misfiring stars suddenly found form again as Dhoni's golden touch once again worked its magic.

In the end, CSK cruised to 13-run win over SRH, their third victory of the season. And while it didn't lift them from their second-last position, the air of optimism is back within the CSK camp.

Following CSK's win and Dhoni's stunning return as CSK captain, Twitter burst into life.

On Sunday, last season's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad woke up from his slumber to smack SRH bowlers to all parts of Pune. His knock, though, ended in heartbreak as the opener fell one short of what would have been a deserved century.

At the other end, the returning Devon Conway too made his presence felt, smashing an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls as CSK powered to 202 for two in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Mukesh Choudhary took four wickets, and despite Nicholas Pooran's 33-ball 64 not out, SRH fell well short of the target.