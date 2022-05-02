IPL 2022: Twitter Explodes After MS Dhoni Makes Winning Return As CSK Captain
IPL 2022: In MS Dhoni's first match back as CSK captain, the Chennai franchise got the better of SunRisers Hyderabad to register their third win of the season.
Chennai Super Kings' season got off to a chaotic start when two days before the start of IPL 2022, it was announced that MS Dhoni was handing over the captaincy duties to Ravindra Jadeja. It was not what CSK fans wanted to hear and that too just before the season began. The defending champions were at sixes and sevens on the field as well, losing their opening four matches. They finally registered their first win when they beat RCB. After playing eight games, CSK had won just two. The only team worse off than them were record champions Mumbai Indians. Then came another big announcement, Dhoni was back at the helm as Jadeja wanted to focus on his game. The legendary wicketkeeper had accepted the role in the larger interest of the team. Dhoni's first assignment as captain in IPL 2022 was against the high-flying SunRisers Hyderabad, who had won five of their previous six games.
But with Dhoni back leading CSK, everything seemed to fall back into place. Misfiring stars suddenly found form again as Dhoni's golden touch once again worked its magic.
In the end, CSK cruised to 13-run win over SRH, their third victory of the season. And while it didn't lift them from their second-last position, the air of optimism is back within the CSK camp.
Following CSK's win and Dhoni's stunning return as CSK captain, Twitter burst into life.
#dhoni back..!! #CSK back..!!! pic.twitter.com/P3e5OAQqQ9— (@varusarath5) May 1, 2022
8L people watched Dhoni's post match presentation live. It won't even cross 5L for other captains.— ' (@Ashwin_tweetz) May 1, 2022
CSK after Dhoni resumed captaincy pic.twitter.com/pYmNmxr2bP— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 1, 2022
Devon Conway Pre-IPL: "I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain"— Sivy Kanefied (@Sivy_KW578) May 2, 2022
MS Dhoni returned as skipper & Conway returned to the XI to fulfill his dream of finally playing under MSD's captaincy
Even better, he scored 85* (55) to help MSD-led CSK win a game. Stuff of dreams pic.twitter.com/SxWIncaN9R
Ruturaj and Conway under Dhoni's captaincy: pic.twitter.com/8eNtU7cW8C— Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) May 1, 2022
Captain cool is back @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/kgJjW2JTRm— Dhoni Army TN(@DhoniArmyTN) May 2, 2022
LEADER FOR A REASON#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/wN86jgWzmt— Nivetha (@Nivi_Dhoni7) May 1, 2022
If young cricketers are fan of you then you are a legend— CSK THUG 1 (@thug1one) May 2, 2022
If legends are fan of you then you are MS Dhoni .... pic.twitter.com/PmpQHrmTUz
#Jadeja after seeing Ruturaj performance under Dhoni's Captaincy... pic.twitter.com/mkCZ40bLmN— S.H.A.S.H.I(@memedico_) May 1, 2022
Some things never change @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0B1nUhTn4N— Dhoni Army TN(@DhoniArmyTN) May 2, 2022
MS dhoni kingdom #MSDhoni #CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/BhTYTbjkN5— Ryka Naik (@NaikRyka) May 2, 2022
On Sunday, last season's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad woke up from his slumber to smack SRH bowlers to all parts of Pune. His knock, though, ended in heartbreak as the opener fell one short of what would have been a deserved century.
At the other end, the returning Devon Conway too made his presence felt, smashing an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls as CSK powered to 202 for two in 20 overs.
In the second innings, Mukesh Choudhary took four wickets, and despite Nicholas Pooran's 33-ball 64 not out, SRH fell well short of the target.