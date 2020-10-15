When AB de Villiers wielded the willow against Kolkata Knight Riders, everyone, including skipper Virat Kohli at the other end, watched in awe. The South African is one of the cleanest hitters of sixes in the business and this essay showed that he hasn't lost his edge one bit. At the same time, if you list out the top three leg-spinners in IPL 2020, Ravi Bishnoi of Kings XI Punjab will invariably find a place among them. So, while bowling to De Villiers will be a challenge, young Bishnoi won't shy away.

The South African wasn't having much of a season till now. But with the business end approaching, Kohli and the RCB management will be elated with De Villiers' return to form. Even if he scores at the half the rate he did against KKR, his side will pile up big totals.

He has scored 228 runs from seven matches in IPL 2020, at the rollicking strike rate of 185,36. De Villiers has played 161 IPL games for 4623 runs at the strike rate of 152,62.

Bishnoi, apart from Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, is one of the slews of leg-spinners that have made IPL 2020 their home.

What makes his duel with De Villiers interesting is that while the Sharjah stadium is notorious for its small boundaries, the pitches have begun to die, so stroke making is not the same as it was at the beginning of the tournament. This is where Bishnoi may have a chance.

The youngster has so far taken eight important wickets from seven matches, at an economy of 7.85, which will be way more than satisfactory on the Sharjah track.

This old vs new face-off has interesting angles. Must be one to watch.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com