Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff on Saturday was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The left-arm pacer was acquired by RCB during the 2022 IPL mega auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh. Behrendorff represented MI during the 2018 IPL edition, playing five games during the season, and taking as many wickets. He has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

Earlier this year, MI had also confirmed the appointment of former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher as head coach.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) had confirmed that Boucher would step down as the head coach of the men's senior team after the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It's a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit," Boucher had stated in an official media release, issued by Mumbai Indians.

Boucher has had a long and illustrious career as a wicket-keeper, batsman and holds the record for the most Test dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

The five-time IPL champions had a below-par season earlier this year, where they finished bottom of the points table.