Virat Kohli's controversial LBW decision stole the spotlight in the fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Kohli walked back to the pavilion furious after scoring 48, but he vented out his frustration after the third umpire did not overturn the on-field call. The incident had happened in the 19th over of RCB innings when Kohli was deemed out by the on-field official.

The former RCB skipper then decided to review the call and it seemed as if the ball made simultaneous connection with the bat and pad.

However, the third-umpire said that the evidence was inconclusive and stayed with the original verdict and Kohli had to walk back to the hut.

The fans were divided on this verdict and many believed that the ball clearly hit the bat first and Kohli was not out.

Iceland Cricket on Sunday took the opportunity to poke fun at the third umpire as well as the Indian cricket board.

"It's not easy for on field umpires to detect inside edges or whether ball hit bat or pad first. But every TV umpire should be able to make the right call with the benefit of slow-motion replays and technology like Ultra Edge. @BCCI, We have trained umpires ready to fly over," tweeted Iceland Cricket.

On Saturday, Anuj Rawat starred with the bat as he played a knock of 66 runs off just 47 balls to help RCB cruise to a seven-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, a 37-ball 68 from Suryakumar Yadav had helped Mumbai Indians post 151/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

RCB are at the third spot in the points table while Mumbai Indians are at the ninth spot.