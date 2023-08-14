MS Dhoni is a champion - both on and off the field. While his exploits on the cricket field has made him one of the greatest ever captains in the sport, his off-field popularity makes him one of the most followed celebrities in the country. Be it during the movie promotion of his production house or just driving down the road in Ranchi, Dhoni grabs the eyeballs wherever he goes. While he seldom posts anything on social media, his fans and close associates often give the world a fresh glimpse of the former Indian cricket team captain. Such posts often go viral on the internet. While, generally it's the posts with Dhoni in his cars that have gone viral in recent times, in one of the videos which has emerged on the internet Dhoni can be seen with a kid.

"It's all about today Thank You So Much Mahi Sir Thank You @abhi_veins for capturing this precious moment," Sumeet Kumar Bajaj first posted the video on social media. The post has garnered a lot of traction.

Some have also dubbed it as Dhoni's 'cutest video'.

Recently, Dhoni's name did the rounds on social media for a peculiar reason. During the third T20I between India and West Indies, skipper received a lot of flak on social media for 'denying' young gun Tilak Varma a shot at scoring half-century. With Varma batting on 49*, Pandya, who was at the strike, hit a six to finish the match and take India home in the must-win game. Though India romped home comfortably, Pandya was called 'selfish' for the act by some social media users.

Social media users posted examples of when former skipper Dhoni acted selflessly for the players.

One example which was given very often was the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and South Africa where Dhoni and Virat Kohli was in the middle. Dhoni was facing a delivery when India only needed one run off seven balls to win the match. He defended the ball and bring Kohli on the strike. Kohli was batting on 67 off 42 balls at that point in time. Dhoni even gestured to Kohli, "You finish it", winning over fans and cementing his spot in their hearts.