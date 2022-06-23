A lack of trophies in ICC events has been a criticism of the Indian men's cricket team for a while now. It was on this day, nine years ago that India last won honours at an ICC event, when MS Dhoni led the team to glory in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. ICC took to social media to remember the event on the anniversary of India's win against England in the final. "On this day in 2013, India added to their trophy tally as they beat England in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy," the ICC captioned the post.

The ICC shared snippets of some of the key moments from the match.

Watch: Highlights of India's win against England in the 2013 Champions Trophy final

In an ODI reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain, India's batters struggled, but knocks of 43(34) and 33*(25) by Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja respectively helped India post 129/7 after being put in by England.

Dhawan (31 off 24) was the only other Indian batter to reach double-figures.

England's top order was also wobbly, but a 64-run stand between Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara seemed to put them back in control. However, Ishant Sharma dismissed both batters in the 18th over to turn the match around.

Jos Buttler fell for a golden duck in the penultimate over to Jadeja and Tim Bresnan was run out two deliveries later.

Ravichandran Ashwin needed to defend 15 runs off the final over and did so successfully as Stuart Broad and James Treadwell failed to pull off a miracle for England.

It was India's second Champions Trophy title.