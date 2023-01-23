India Women vs West Indies Women Live Updates: Hoping for its seniors to return to the playing XI, the Indian team will look to continue the winning run, when it takes on the West Indies in the Women's T20 Tri-Series on Monday. The Indians, without skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the win over hosts South Africa, gave a good account of themselves in their opener. The captain missed the tie against South Africa owing to illness and it remains to be seen if she returns for the match against the West Indies, who are coming off a big loss against the home side. India's playing XI also didn't feature the returning Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar in their first game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of the T20I match between India Women and West Indies Women straight from Buffalo Park, East London here:

Featured Video Of The Day

"Federation's First Response Is Denial": Journalist On #MeToo Protests