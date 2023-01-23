Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs West Indies Women, Women's T20I Tri-Series Live Score Updates
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Updates: The Indian team will look to continue the winning run as it takes on the West Indies
India Women vs West Indies Women, Women's T20I Tri-Series Live Score Updates© AFP
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Updates: Hoping for its seniors to return to the playing XI, the Indian team will look to continue the winning run, when it takes on the West Indies in the Women's T20 Tri-Series on Monday. The Indians, without skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the win over hosts South Africa, gave a good account of themselves in their opener. The captain missed the tie against South Africa owing to illness and it remains to be seen if she returns for the match against the West Indies, who are coming off a big loss against the home side. India's playing XI also didn't feature the returning Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar in their first game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of the T20I match between India Women and West Indies Women straight from Buffalo Park, East London here:
Match 3, Womens T20I Tri-Series in South Africa, 2023, Jan 23, 2023
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match yet to begin
IND-W
0/0 (0.0)
WI-W
Buffalo Park, East London
India Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
Batsman
Bowler
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
IND vs WI T20I Live
We are almost ready for the start of the play! But first, the two sets of players will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Wes Indies' national anthem first followed by the national anthem of India.
Deepti Sharma, the star of the first game is up for a quick chat. says that they did really well and it was good to give an all-round performance. Adds that the players have recovered well after the first game and they will have them back today. Says that this is a good practice for them to assess the conditions before the T20 World Cup.
West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Rashada Williams (WK) Shanika Bruce (In for Shakera Selman), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack, Chedean Nation and Kaysia Schult.
India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (In for Sneh Rana) (C), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey (In for Anjali Sarvani) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
TOSS - India Women have won the toss and they will BAT first.
The Windies Women, on the other end, lost by a huge margin of 44 runs in their first game against SA Women. Their bowlers did the job and kept South Africa to a par total on the pitch at Buffalo Park. Shamilia Connell was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 17 in her spell. Their batters let them down in the chase. Will West Indies Women show some fight against the Women in Blue or will India Women notch up another win in this series. Toss and team news coming up shortly. Stay tuned.
It is now time for the third game of the Women's T20I Tri-Series in South Africa as India Women take on West Indies Women at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The two teams have already played a game and that has come against the hosts but both have had contrasting results. India Women were clinical against South Africa Women as they defended a par total with ease. After the failure of the top order, the lower order shone through with the likes of Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma mustering up vital runs. The latter then carried the same form with the ball and picked up 3 wickets as well. The bowling overall was splendid and they will hope for more of the same. West Indies Women on the other hand didn't bowl badly at all but their batting was fairly sub-par as apart from skipper Hayley Matthews no one even looked like putting up a fight and they finished the 20 overs with just 97 runs on the board. The batting order is fairly inexperienced but they need to put up more of a fight if they are to beat an Indian side that has quality and depth in bowling as well. India Women will be in a commanding position with a win whereas West Indies Women can get on level terms with the two other sides by causing an upset. This one seems to be a fascinating encounter and we get to watch all the action. Who are you backing?