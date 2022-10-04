With two wins already in the bag, India will look to continue their strong start in the Women's Asia Cup T20 when they take on UAE in their third match on Monday. The match against UAE comes a day after their win over Malaysia, so there may be a case of tired legs for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, but they will be helped by the fact that they were only on the field for 5.2 overs of Malaysia's chase before rain hit. Smriti Mandhana was rested and Sabbhineni Meghana hit a fine half-century in her place, so it will be interesting to see the team combination. The bowling, of course, did not get much of a chance, but batters like KP Navgire and Dayalan Hemalatha will want to impress if they get another chance today.

When will India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Tuesday, October 4.

Where will India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground.

What time will India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup match begin?

India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup match be broadcast?

India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup match be available for streaming?

India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)