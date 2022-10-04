India Women vs UAE Women Live Updates: India got off to a horror start in their Women's Asia Cup match against UAE as they lost three wickets in the first five overs, but Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are leading their revival effort, with Smriti Mandhana yet to bat. India's experimentation with the batting order backfired, with Richa Ghosh falling for a golden duck after being promoted to open the innings. Sabbhineni Meghana, half-centurion in yesterday's match, was next to go and things went from bad to worse after Dayalan Hemalatha became the second Indian batter to be dismissed for a duck. Mandhana, captaining India in the absence of the rested Harmanpreet Kaur, is yet to come out to bat, with Jemimah Rodrigues joining Deepti Sharma at the crease. UAE will hope to keep the pressure up and get another couple of quick wickets to keep alive a chance of an upset. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana (c), S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

UAE: Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal (c), Priyanjali Jain, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte

