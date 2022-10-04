India Women vs UAE Women, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma Steady India After Early Wickets
India Women vs UAE Women, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: India, being led by Smriti Mandhana with Harmanpreet Kaur rested, have opted to bat against UAE.
India Women vs UAE Women Live Updates: India got off to a horror start in their Women's Asia Cup match against UAE as they lost three wickets in the first five overs, but Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are leading their revival effort, with Smriti Mandhana yet to bat. India's experimentation with the batting order backfired, with Richa Ghosh falling for a golden duck after being promoted to open the innings. Sabbhineni Meghana, half-centurion in yesterday's match, was next to go and things went from bad to worse after Dayalan Hemalatha became the second Indian batter to be dismissed for a duck. Mandhana, captaining India in the absence of the rested Harmanpreet Kaur, is yet to come out to bat, with Jemimah Rodrigues joining Deepti Sharma at the crease. UAE will hope to keep the pressure up and get another couple of quick wickets to keep alive a chance of an upset. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana (c), S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UAE: Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal (c), Priyanjali Jain, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte
IND-W vs MAL-W, Women's Asia Cup Live
2 runs.
Outside off, this is cut through point for two.
Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
FOUR! Tickled nice and fine! On the middle pole, Jemimah Rodrigues goes down on one knee and plays it fine to the fine leg fence. Boundary. Second in the over.
Shorter and outside off, Jemimah Rodrigues cuts but to point.
Another one on the fuller side, Sharma now hits it through covers and takes one.
On off, this is pushed to cover for one.
FOUR! Nice and fine! Lovely placement! On middle, fuller, Jemimah Rodrigues goes down on one knee and plays the paddle scoop, it races away to the fine leg fence.
Shorter and outside off, this is cut towards point. A fumble sees the batter take one.
Fuller again and on off, Jemimah Rodrigues carves it through covers and takes two more.
On middle, Sharma works it through square leg and takes one.
SIX! What a shot that is! Brilliant! Used the angle to perfection! Sharma walks across, this is full and on middle, it is hit over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
Fuller and outside off, this is lofted over cover for one.
A full toss, Jemimah Rodrigues makes room and carves it past point for two.
A full toss on middle, this is pushed down to long off for one.
Shorter and on off, Sharma pulls it wide of long on and takes another single.
Fuller and on middle, Jemimah Rodrigues lifts it towards long on, it goes on the bounce to the fielder. One taken.
Shorter and outside off, Sharma chops it towards point and takes one.
Fuller and on middle, Jemimah Rodrigues pushes it past the bowler and down to long off for one.
Outside off, Sharma slashes at it, it goes off the underedge towards cover for one.