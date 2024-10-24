India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI, Live Streaming: India women's cricket team will be taking on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday in Ahmedabad. The series will be vital for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who has faced flak for her captaincy during the recently-held T20 World Cup in the UAE, where India failed to clear the group stage even though the skipper emerged as the team's highest scorer in the tournament. While India look to get their act right after the forgettable outing in the UAE, New Zealand will be on a high having lifted the T20 World Cup trophy with a clinical performance throughout the tournament.

Kaur, 35, retained her place as captain despite questions about her leadership in recent times, and in the series against New Zealand, she will have to manage without the services of big-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who is due to appear in her 12th standard board exams.

When will the India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI match start?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI match will start on October 24, 2024.

Where will the India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI match start?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI match?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI match will be telecast live on Sports18 TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI match?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)