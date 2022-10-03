India take on Malaysia in their second match of the Women's Asia Cup on Monday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, who beat Sri Lanka in their first match, will look to put away the minnows and continue their winning momentum. Malaysia, meanwhile, lost to Pakistan in their opener in the tournament after being restricted to 57/9. For India, the focus in the batting department will be on Shafali Verma, who has ben woefully out of form. If the young opener can find her touch again, India will feel much more confident as the tournament goes deeper, as they already have Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues in good nick.

When will India vs Malaysia Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Saturday, October 3.

Where will India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground.

What time will India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup match begin?

India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup match be broadcast?

India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup match be available for streaming?

India vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)