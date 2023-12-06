India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Updates:Renuka Thakur has struck twice in the first over as England lost two wickets. Currently, Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt are standing unbeaten at the crease for England. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mumbai. India have had a successful year in the shortest format so far, winning the gold medal in the Asian Games, an away series against Bangladesh by 2-1 and also making it to the final of the triangular series in South Africa, with West Indies as the third side.

7:16 PM: 10 runs off the over:Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt are stitching a good partnership and helping England to recover from the early setbacks. In the previous over of Renuka Thakur, the duo scores 10 runs, which include a boundary from Wyatt.

7:04 PM: OUT:Renuka Thakur has provided India with a terrific start as she scalped two consecutive wickets in the first over. The first one came in the form of Sophia Dunkley, who got clean bowled for 1. Later, Alice Capsey got clean bowled on her very first delivery.

7:00 PM: We are underway:The first T20I between India and England begins. For England, Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt have opened while Renuka Thakur is bowling the first over for India.

6:58 PM: National Anthems: Both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The first T20I between India and England will begin in a few minutes.

6:55 PM: Playing XI

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur

6:50 PM: Toss- India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mumbai.