India Women vs England Women, World Cup 2022 Score Updates: After being put into bat first by England skipper Heather Knight, India have lost two early wickets of Yastika Bhatia and captain Mithali Raj early to Anya Shrubsole. India face struggling England in a league match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. After getting back to winnings ways with a convincing triumph over West Indies, India will look to continue the momentum against a lack-lustrous England side. It's a do or die game for the defending champions England, who have are yet to register a win after three games. India will hope that star batters Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur can replicate their exploits from the previous game in this crunch encounter. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Mithali Raj at the toss, "Mithali Raj: We would have batted first given it's a dry pitch. We are unchanged. We would like to be consistent and that has benefitted the team. With the sort of experience and exposure of being finalists in the T20 World Cup and with a lot of them playing in the Big Bash League as well, it helps in such situations."

Heather Knight at the toss, "We're going to have a bowl. It's a fresh pitch and although it is dry, we want to keep them to a low total. We're playing the same team. Today feels like the day where it would click. A lot of fight from the girls. There is always pressure, we are still in it 100%."

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Here are the LIVE Updates of the ICC Women's World Cup game between India and England from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui