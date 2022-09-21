The Indian women's cricket team made a promising start to the three-match ODI series against England, with a thumping seven-wicket win on Sunday, at the County Ground in Hove. Both the teams will now be squaring off against each other in the second ODI match on Wednesday at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is eyeing to seal the deal with a win in this game while England will be looking to equalise the series. This series will also serve as a farewell to veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who would bow out of international cricket after the third ODI on September 24.

When will India vs England, 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 21.

Where will India vs England, 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI will be played at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

What time will the India vs England, 2nd ODI start?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England, 2nd ODI be broadcast?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

What time will the India vs England, 2nd ODI be available for streaming?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI will be available for streaming on SonyLiv app.

