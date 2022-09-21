Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: England Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs India
IND-W vs ENG-W, 2nd ODI Live Updates: England Women won the toss and elected to bowl against Indiain the second ODI of the three-match series at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
2nd ODI Live: Dominant India look to clinc the series against England in Canterbury.© Twitter
IND-W vs ENG-W, 2nd ODI Live Updates: England Women won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The visitors made a promising start to the three-match ODI series against England, with a thumping seven-wicket win on Sunday, at the County Ground in Hove. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is eyeing to seal the deal with a win in this game while England will be looking to equalise the series. This series will also serve as a farewell to veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who would bow out of international cricket after the third ODI on September 24. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the 2nd Women's One-Day International between India and England from the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
2nd ODI, India Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Sep 21, 2022
Play In Progress
EN-W
IN-W
13/1 (1.5)
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
England Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.09
Batsman
Smriti Mandhana
0* (3)
Yastika Bhatia
1 (1)
Bowler
Lauren Bell
12/0 (1)
Kate Cross
1/1 (0.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs Australia and check out Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI Live Scorecard
No run.
No run.
2 Wides!
FOUR! Streaky boundary! Fuller one now, outside off. Shafali Verma looks to drive this one but the ball goes off the outside edge away from the fielder at slip towards third man for another boundary. India Women are off to a flier!
FOUR! Shafali Verma is off the mark in style! Width on offer now, outside off. Shafali Verma takes a step forward and cuts it through point for a boundary.
Wide! Lauren Bell spills this one down the leg side now, slower one, full as well. Shafali Verma lets that go through. Another wide.
Wide! Full again, wide of off, no movement there. Shafali Verma leaves it alone. Wide given. India Women are underway with that.
Touch fuller, angling in again, outside off. Shafali Verma prods forward and blocks it towards point.
Lauren Bell begins with a length ball, tailing back in, outside off. Shafali Verma rocks back and pushes it towards cover-point.
We are all set for the action. The players are out in the middle. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are the openers for India. Lauren Bell to start with the ball.
India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemalatha (In for Sneh Rana), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh (In for Meghna Singh).
England Women (Playing XI) - Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (C/WK), Freya Kemp (In for Alice Davidson-Richards), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell (In for Issy Wong).
TOSS - England Women have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
After a woeful 2-1 series defeat, the Women in Blue raised their standards and got over the line in the first ODI. They will be coming into this game high on confidence and will look to secure the series for the first time since 1999. England Women on the flip side will be looking to get back at their best and make things all square. They will be hoping their top order scores some runs this time around. The hosts might not have many experienced players, but they have enough quality in their ranks to get back to winning ways. Stick around for the toss and other updates.