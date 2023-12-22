Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs Australia Women One-off Test Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Look To Build On Excellent Start
India Women vs England Women, One-off Test, Day 2: India bowled out England for 219 in the first innings.
Smriti Mandhana finished Day 1 on a promising note© BCCI/Sportzpics
India vs England, Women's One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Updates:After bowling out Australia for a score of 2019, India look to build on the excellent start they are off to in the one-off Test at Wankhede on Friday. Shafali Verma was dismissed for a score of 40 off 59 balls but Smirit Mandhan is looking good to complete her half-century. Mandhana is batting on 43 off 49 balls, with Sneh Rana (4 runs off 8 balls) in company. India will start the proceedings with the bat on Day 2 at 98/1 in 19 overs. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live updates from the India vs England, women's one-off Test, Day 2
One-off Test, Australia Women in India, Only Test, 2023, Dec 21, 2023
Day 2 | Morning Session
IND-W
104/1 (22.0)
AUS-W
219
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.73
Batsman
Smriti Mandhana
48* (60)
Sneh Rana
4 (16)
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner
9/0 (6)
Annabel Sutherland
5/0 (2)
India vs England, Women's One-off Test
2 runs, the cover drive is played for a couple of runs.
Another full delivery but on the pads this time, Smriti Mandhana clips it towards square leg.
This is pitched up and on off again, Smriti Mandhana drives it towards mid off.
Full again and on off, Smriti Mandhana stays there and pushes it towards short covers.
Fuller one and on middle, angling in, Smriti Mandhana tucks it towards mid on.
Looped up, full and outside off, Sneh Rana takes a stride out but leaves it alone.
Flighted, full and on off, Sneh Rana taps it towards silly point.
Pushed through quicker, full and around off, Sneh Rana strides out and pushes it towards short covers again.
Tossed up, full and on off, Sneh Rana prods forward and blocks it towards short covers.
Flatter, full and way outside off, Sneh Rana leaves it alone.
Ashleigh Gardner begins with a floated delivery, full and on off, Smriti Mandhana steers it wide of point for a single, 100 up for India Women!
Who will bowl from the other end? It will be Ashleigh Gardner.
Pitched up and outside off, shaping away, Sneh Rana plays inside the line of it as the ball goes through to the keeper.
BEATEN! Annabel Sutherland serves this a bit fuller and just around off, nips away, Sneh Rana has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Back of a length and around off, Smriti Mandhana punches it towards wide mid off for a single.
On a length this time, Smriti Mandhana stays back and pats it down back to the bowler.
Full again but down the leg side, Smriti Mandhana misses her flick.
Annabel Sutherland starts with a full delivery, on off, Smriti Mandhana knocks it towards mid off.
We are all set to start Day 2! The players are already out in the middle. Smriti Mandhana and Sneh Rana are overnight batters for India Women. Annabel Sutherland to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
Tahlia McGrath is up for a quick chat. She says that she is happy with her half-century but there is plenty of cricket left in this game. Adds that the conditions are pretty challenging and she preferred to face the pace as the ball was coming on nicely onto her bat. Tells that it was tough to face the spin but her main threat was the ball that kept low. Mentions that a game can change pretty quickly in Test and they plan to hit the lengths and depend on the natural variation and variable bounce.