India Women vs Australia Women, 4th T20I Live Updates: India Women Win Toss, Opt To Field vs Australia Women
IND-W vs AUS-W, 4th T20I Live: After facing a defeat in the third T20I, India women's team will look to redeem themselves in the 4th T20I match against Australia, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday
IND-W vs AUS-W, 4th T20I Live: India Women take on Australia Women in 4th T20I© AFP
IND-W vs AUS-W, 4th T20I Live Updates:After facing a defeat in the third T20I, India women's team will look to redeem themselves in the 4th T20I match against Australia, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Australia are in 2-1 lead over India and will aim to clinch the victory in today's clash in order to win the five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 4th Women's T20I between India and Australia from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai:
4th T20I, Australia Women in India, 5 T20I Series, 2022, Dec 17, 2022
Match yet to begin
IND-W
AUS-W
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
India Women won the toss and elected to field
Batsman
Bowler
INDW vs AUSW, 4th T20I Live
TOSS - India Women have won the toss and they will BOWL first.
India Women have done a lot of things right in this series but have been outclassed by some individual brilliance from the opposition players. The top order for India has runs in it and their frontline seamers look good as well. The middle order does need to step up a bit more though. It will be interesting to see if either side tinkers with their playing XI in this important clash. Stay tuned as the toss and team news aren't far away.
Australia Women recovered from a heartbreaking defeat in a Super Over in the second game to overpower the Indians in the third game and take back the lead in the series. The form of Ellyse Perry with the bat will be a welcome sight for them and given the way Grace Harris played last time around, they will be optimistic about taking an unassailable lead here. They will however be looking for some consistency in that top order and a few tweaks here and there in the bowling department as well.
Hello and a warm welcome to the fourth game of the five-match T20I series between India Women and Australia Women at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The penultimate game of the series is a crucial one as the hosts can level the series and make the final game an interesting one whereas the visitors can seal the series right here and right now. Either way, it promises to be filled with excitement.
... MATCH DAY ...
It is now time for the penultimate match of this 5-match T20I series between India Women and Australia Women's. The visitors have an upper hand coming into the game with them leading the series 2-1. They have a golden opportunity here to seal the series. India Women would be really disappointed with the way they bowled in the middle overs as it swung the momentum in the favour of the opposition. India seems to be a solid outfit and will surely not make it easy for Australia Women to walk back with the series. With just a final opportunity for India to level the series, they will be coming out with all guns blazing. India surely needs to focus on the flow of run rate in the middle overs and make sure to not let the game slip away from them. The middle order also needs to pull their socks up with the blade because they cannot afford to lack in any department against this formidable Australia Women's side. Will India Women be able to level the series? Or will Australia Women be able to take an unassailable lead in this series? We shall find out together.