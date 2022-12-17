IND-W vs AUS-W, 4th T20I Live Updates:After facing a defeat in the third T20I, India women's team will look to redeem themselves in the 4th T20I match against Australia, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Australia are in 2-1 lead over India and will aim to clinch the victory in today's clash in order to win the five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 4th Women's T20I between India and Australia from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai:

