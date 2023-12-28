IND-W vs AUS-W Live Updates, 1st ODI: India take on Australia in the first Women's ODI of a three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After registering a famous win in the one-off Test earlier this month, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side look to put on a similar show in the ODIs. However, India will be vary of the threat possessed by a wounded Australia side, which has won four of the last five encounters between the two sides. All matches will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (Live Scorecard)