India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live Score Updates
IND-W vs AUS-W Live Updates, 1st ODI: The Indian women's team created history by winning back-to-back Test clashes against England and Australia, respectively.
1st Women's ODI Live: India take on Australia at the Wankhede Stadium.© BCCI
IND-W vs AUS-W Live Updates, 1st ODI: India take on Australia in the first Women's ODI of a three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After registering a famous win in the one-off Test earlier this month, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side look to put on a similar show in the ODIs. However, India will be vary of the threat possessed by a wounded Australia side, which has won four of the last five encounters between the two sides. All matches will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (Live Scorecard)
On the other side of the coin, Australia holds a strong record of having 40 wins and only 10 losses to the show from 50 ODIs against India overall. While in away matches, out of 21 ODIs they outfoxed 17 times, and since February 2007, they haven't lost a single time in India. Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry are having a super form from their batting lineup. Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King are doing a perfect job with their ball. It would be fascinating to see whether the Aussies will continue dominating their performance on the Indian soil. Or the Women in Blues will end their losing streak against the Aussies with the form and morale they are carrying. Let's find out. Toss and team news in a bit. Stay tuned!
India is all set to muscle up after the impeccable win in Test format against the Aussies. Sneh Rana was the Player of the Match for her all-round performance. The Women in Blue are having good form in ODI clashes too as they only lost once since March of 2022. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are in good form to deliver and will try to take advantage of being the host team. From the bowling unit, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma will be volunteering to take as many wickets to put pressure on the opposition's batters.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of the 1st ODI in the Australia tour of India. The hosts, India will take on the visiting Australia side in the first of the 3-match ODI series at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
... MATCH DAY ...
As the curtains fall on India Women's historic 'home season' of Test cricket, the focus now shifts to the limited-overs format, setting the stage for a riveting three-match ODI series against Australia Women. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai becomes the battleground for this clash, witnessing a transition from red-ball combat to the glitz of colored jerseys and white balls. India's maiden Test victory over Australia in Mumbai marked a momentous occasion, showcasing their prowess with both bat and ball. The final day's spectacle saw India's resilience as they orchestrated a collapse in Australia's ranks, snaffling the remaining five wickets for a mere 28 runs, and then chased down a modest target of 75 with ease, securing an eight-wicket triumph. The home team's commitment to 'positive cricket' and their dominant performances against formidable opponents like Australia and England underscore their confidence as they enter the ODI arena. Riding on the wave of history, India Women aim to leave an indelible mark in the ODIs, carrying the momentum forward from their Test success. On the flip side, Australia Women, stung by the defeat in the one-off Test, now faces the challenge of regrouping and reasserting their dominance in the limited-overs format. The Australian skipper understands the significance of bouncing back against an Indian side brimming with confidence. The ODI series promises to be an intriguing battle, with both teams eager to make their mark. The narrative unfolds with questions looming large. Can India Women continue their stellar run in the ODIs, or will Australian women stage a resurgence? The answers to these questions will unfold in the forthcoming ODIs, adding an extra layer of excitement to a series already charged with historic significance. Cricket enthusiasts around the globe are in for a treat as India and Australia lock horns in a clash that transcends mere competition – it's a narrative of skill, resilience, and the pursuit of glory. Stay tuned for a captivating spectacle at the Wankhede Stadium as the coloured jerseys take centre stage in this enthralling battle between India Women and Australia Women.