India on Saturday defeated Sri Lanka in the final of Women's Asia Cup to clinch the title a record-extending 7th time. Smriti Mandhana led the way with her 51 not out off 25 balls as the Indian side chased down a paltry target of 66 runs against Sri Lanka in only 8.3 overs. Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat first at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. A superb bowling effort helped the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side restrict the Lankans to 65 for 9. Renuka Singh Thakur claimed three wickets while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana claimed two wickets each.

While a win was more or less certain for the Indian team ever since it stopped Sri Lanka for a low total, Mandhana's knock made the chase a cakewalk despite the side losing two wickets.

Wishes started pouring in for the India Women after they clinched their seventh Asia Cup title in the eighth edition of the tournament. Check out some of the reactions here:

India won by 8 wickets and clinch the #AsiaCup2022 trophy



Well done girls 7 out of 8 titles is a terrific achievement. Commendable performances throughout the tournament from everyone! Proud of you all #WomensAsiaCup2022 #India #indiawomen #AsiaCup @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/7C8lMinaRH — SHAHZEB KHAN (@1minwithshahzeb) October 15, 2022

The new Asian Champions #India Women @BCCIWomen Thoroughly dominating team through the tournament and a top class clinical performance in the finals.

Deserving Champions!#AsiaCup2022Final #IndiaWomen #WomensAsiaCup2022 #Cricket — Karan Shah (@shahkarana) October 15, 2022