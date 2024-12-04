India vs UAE Live Score U19 Asia Cup 2024: India eye a place in the semi-finals of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 as they take on the United Arab-Emirates in their final group match in Sharjah. After the opening day loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, India returned to winning ways with a comprehensive thrashing on minnows Japan on Monday. However, this will be a do-or-die encounter for India as a defeat would end their campaign. India captain Mohamed Amaan smashed a century against Japan and he will look to carry the same momentum against UAE. (Live Scorecard)