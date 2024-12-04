Story ProgressBack to home
India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: India Eye Place In Semi-Finals, Take On UAE
India vs UAE Live Score U19 Asia Cup 2024:India eye a place in the semi-finals of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 as they take on the United Arab-Emirates in their final group match in Sharjah.
India vs UAE, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scorecard© ACC
India vs UAE Live Score U19 Asia Cup 2024: India eye a place in the semi-finals of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 as they take on the United Arab-Emirates in their final group match in Sharjah. After the opening day loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, India returned to winning ways with a comprehensive thrashing on minnows Japan on Monday. However, this will be a do-or-die encounter for India as a defeat would end their campaign. India captain Mohamed Amaan smashed a century against Japan and he will look to carry the same momentum against UAE. (Live Scorecard)
Match 12, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024, Dec 04, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-U19
UAE-U19
8/0 (2.2)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
United Arab Emirates Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.43
Batsman
Aryan Saxena
7* (13)
Akshat Rai
1 (1)
Bowler
Yudhajit Guha
3/0 (1.2)
Chetan Sharma
5/0 (1)
1 run, played towards third man.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
Four! Played towards point.
1 run, played towards third man.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards covers.
All eyes are on Sharjah today as the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024 brings us to the magnificent Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where India Under-19 and United Arab Emirates Under-19 are meeting in an interesting contest.