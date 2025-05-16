As the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises wait for multiple overseas stars to return to the country for the resumption of the T20 league, some franchises have already started to chart out plans for the future. While a number of players have decided against returning to the T20 league, after it was suspended due to the Indo-Pak tensions, some will be leaving on May 27, as per the original schedule of the league. To handle this tricky situation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed franchises to make temporary signings as replacements for the unavailable players.

Mumbai Indians, who have been one of the most in-form sides this campaign, have reportedly zeroed in on Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson as those short-term replacement signings, as per ESPNCricinfo. MI are set to lose the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks due to their international commitments.

While Jacks has to join the England team for the ODI series against West Indies, when the IPL 2025 playoffs begin, Rickelton has been selected for the ICC World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia.

Bairstow was a part of the IPL 2025 auction but wasn't picked by a single team. His arrival, however, is bound to boost MI's hopes of clinching their 6th IPL title. Bairstow has featured for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in IPL, notching up over 50 appearances.

Gleeson, on the other hand, was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 season. He only played 2 matches for the franchise that year, scoring a total of 2 runs.

The loss of Rickelton and Jacks, however, will be a big one for MI, considering the form they were in of late. Rickelton, a wicket-keeper batter, had done wonders in recent matches, while Jacks' all-round performances were key to MI's extraordinary run in the T20 league.