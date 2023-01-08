Suryakumar Yadav became talk of the town after his jaw-dropping century against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on Saturday in Rajkot. The 32-year-old batter smashed 112* runs off just 51 balls to guide Team India to a massive total of 228/5. In return, the visitors could not even get close to the target and were bundled out for 137 as the hosts claim a 91-run win in the series-deciding match. The fixture became a memorable one for Suryakumar as this was his third T20I ton, which also gave him an entry to the elite list of international batters with three or more centuries in the shortest format of the game.

Suryakumar has been receiving a lot of wishes from fans for his exceptional performance. Former India batter Gautam Gambhir also extended his wishes to Surya and suggested that he should start playing Test cricket for India.

"What a knock @surya_14kumar! Time to put him in test cricket! #SKYscraper," tweeted Gambhir.

What a knock @surya_14kumar! Time to put him in test cricket! #SKYscraper pic.twitter.com/tvvoRTXEwp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 7, 2023

However, Gambhir's tweet fetched mixed reactions from the fans as many of them reminded the former cricketer of Mumbai-based batter Sarfaraz Khan, who has been in exceptional form in domestic cricket, for Tests.

"Expected better from you Gauti. Why does he make the team team? What about those who have been scoring runs in Ranji cricket. Sarfaraz for example? Not setting the right example if you pick someone based on white ball form for a completely different game," tweeted a fan.

Expected better from you Gauti. Why does he make the team team? What about those who have been scoring runs in Ranji cricket. Sarfaraz for example? Not setting the right example if you pick someone based on white ball form for a completely different game — Arup Ghose (@arup_ghose) January 7, 2023

"Why You Are Not Talking About Sarfaraz And other Ranji Players You Already Have Vihari. Please Don't Want Him In Tests And Also Not In ODIs," tweeted another fan.

Why You Are Not Talking About Sarfaraz And other Ranji Players You Already Have Vihari

Please Don't Want Him In Tests And Also Not In ODIs — Alfaz Dodiya (@alfaz_dodiya) January 7, 2023

"On what basis? Is playing well in t20 is a criteria for test selection?? Then guys like sarfaraz are toiling in ranji for what?! All players need not to be in all formats. Let him be t20 specialist," tweeted a fan.

On what basis? Is playing well in t20 is a criteria for test selection?? Then guys like sarfaraz are toiling in ranji for what?! All players need not to be in all formats. Let him be t20 specialist. — shyam sundar (@shyamsundar21) January 7, 2023

"Absolutely disagree . dont spoil his game by burdening him . Next its time for him to concentrate in ODI . His next goal should be ODI world cup," tweeted another fan.

Absolutely disagree . dont spoil his game by burdening him . Next its time for him to concentrate in ODI . His next goal should be ODI world cup . — TheIdealCitizen (@venugopal599) January 7, 2023

"Sarfaraz is still waiting.. Ranji should be valued before we make t20 stars in," wrote a fan.

Sarfaraz is still waiting.. Ranji should be valued before we make t20 stars in — Nineeth (@Nineeth18) January 7, 2023

Coming to the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar displayed his unmatched superiority yet again in the shortest format with a scintillating hundred as India outplayed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20I to secure a memorable series win in Rajkot on Saturday.

Surya struck a sensational 112 not out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired India to an imposing 228 for five, making the job easier for his bowlers. He toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third century in the format.

The Indian bowlers then dominated as they skittled Sri Lanka for 137 to claim the series 2-1.

(With PTI Inputs)

