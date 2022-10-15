India face Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup final at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Both teams had met during the round robin phase, and India won the game by 41 runs. India won five of their six games to take the top spot, while Sri Lanka finished third with 8 points. A ruthless Indian team would look to reassert its supremacy and aim to win an unprecedented seventh Asia Cup title. The track at the Sylhet stadium has been on the slower side where stroke-making is extremely difficult. In the round robin encounter between the two teams, India batted first and scored 150 and bowled out Sri Lanka for 109.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final match will be played on Saturday, October 15.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final will start at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

