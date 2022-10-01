The Women's Asia Cup 2022 began on Saturday with hosts Bangladesh taking on Thailand. India will also begin their campaign on Saturday when they take on Sri Lanka in Sylhet. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side come into the tournament on a high, having registered their first ever ODI series sweep in England. Even though this tournament is in the T20 format, the players will be brimming with confidence. Harmanpreet herself is in sublime form and will look to lead from the front, while her deputy Smriti Mandhana continues to be brilliant at the top of the order. In the bowling department, while the spinners are always a handful for any opposition, Renuka Singh Thakur has developed into a rather potent weapon with the new ball.

When will India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Saturday, October 1.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup match begin?

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup match be broadcast?

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup match be available for streaming?

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)