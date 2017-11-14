India vs Sri Lanka: Top Five Sri Lanka Batsmen To Look Out For

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played from Thursday

Virat Kohli-led India blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 across formats in their backyard earlier this year. With India set to play Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series at home, the islanders will eye revenge. After a humiliating 0-3 loss to India in September, Sri Lanka crushed Pakistan 2-0 in two-match series in the UAE. The islanders will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20s against India starting with first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Five Sri Lanka batsmen to look out for:

Dimuth Karunaratne: Dimuth Karunaratne was Sri Lanka's highest run getter when India toured Sri Lanka in September. The left-handed opener scored 285 runs in three matches at an average of 47.50. He scored one century and one fifty in the series.

Karunaratne, who made his debut in 2012 against New Zealand, has played six Tests against India in his 44-Test career, scoring 352 runs at an average of 29.33. The left-hander scored a half-century in the warm-up match against Board President's XI in Kolkata and will aim to continue his rich form in the Test series.

Dinesh Chandimal: The Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal will definitely aim to settle the scores after the loss earlier this year at home. Chandimal scored 96 runs in two Tests against India in September, at an average of 24.00.

Overall, Chandimal's Test record against India has been really impressive. He has played five Tests against India and scored 384 runs at an average of 42.66, including one half-century and a century.

Angelo Mathews: It won't be wrong to call Angelo Mathews the 'rescuer' of the Sri Lankan team. The all-rounder has pulled his team back from precarious situations on many occasions. Sri Lanka team will be expecting same kind of show from Mathews in the Test series.

Mathews scored 182 runs in three Tests in September. He averaged 30.33 and scored one half-century also. Mathews scored 54 runs in the warm-up match before being retired out.

Lahiru Thirimanne: Once he is set, it is tough to get rid of Lahiru Thirimanne. He made his Test debut in 2011 and has cemented his place in the Sri Lanka fold in a short period of time.

The Sri Lankan will be playing his first Tests against India in India. He has played three Tests against India, scoring 142 runs at an average of 23.66.

Niroshan Dickwella: The wicketkeeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella was Sri Lanka's second highest run-getter in September. Dickwella scored 227 runs at an average of 37.83 in three Tests.

He also scored two fifties in the series. Continuing his sublime form, Dickwella scored an unbeaten 73 runs in the warm-up match against Board President's XI in Kolkata. Considering his form, he can be a go to man for the Sri Lankan captain.