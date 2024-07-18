India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: The Indian cricket team squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka are expected to be announced on Thursday. According to a report, Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in ODIs but Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will not feature. The Sri Lanka tour holds special significance for the reigning T20I world champions as it will be Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as Team India head coach. With Rohit Sharma retiring from T20Is, the captaincy is up for grabs and Hardik Pandya as well as Suryakumar Yadav have emerged as top contenders. However, recent reports have claimed that SKY have an advantage over Hardik in the race.

