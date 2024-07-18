Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir Backing Suryakumar Yadav To Become India T20I Captain? Report Says...
India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: The Indian cricket team squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka is expected to be announced on Thursday.
India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: The Indian cricket team squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka are expected to be announced on Thursday. According to a report, Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in ODIs but Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will not feature. The Sri Lanka tour holds special significance for the reigning T20I world champions as it will be Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as Team India head coach. With Rohit Sharma retiring from T20Is, the captaincy is up for grabs and Hardik Pandya as well as Suryakumar Yadav have emerged as top contenders. However, recent reports have claimed that SKY have an advantage over Hardik in the race.
- 10:45 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE: Captaincy battleThere has been a lot of chatter surrounding the appointment of Indian cricket team's next T20I skipper after Rohit Sharma retired from the format following the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. While the expectation was that vice-captain Hardik Pandya will succeed Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a strong contender in the past couple of days. Media reports claimed that Hardik's fitness issues have become a hindrance in the eyes of the team management and Suryakumar can be picked as the one to lead the side in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.
- 10:31 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE: Gambhir on captaincyA report claims that Gautam Gambhir did not take SKY's name for captaincy in the meeting with BCCI but insisted that he would like to work with a captain who does not have workload management issues. “Although Gambhir did not directly pitch for Surya in the call, he made it amply clear that he would want to work with a captain whose workload does not become a stumbling block. Agarkar was clear with his views,” a BCCI official told Hindustan Times.
- 10:07 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE: Gambhir's meetingBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir held an hour long virtual introductory meeting to lay down the vision Gambhir has for Team India, according to a report. The squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka was the topic of discussion in the meeting which included members of Ajit Agarkar's selection committee, Gambhir, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, according to a Cricbuzz report.
- 09:59 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE: 'We want captain Hardik'While the debate continues over whether Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav will become the next India T20I captain, 'We want captain Hardik' started trending on X (formerly Twitter). Hardik has more experience leading the side in comparison to SKY and many fans pointed out that he should be the natural choice after Rohit Sharma.
- 09:42 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE: Virat and BumrahWhile Rohit is reportedly playing in the ODI series, Virat and Bumrah will not return for the tour of Sri Lanka. The Hindustan Times report said that both players asked for an extended leave and it was granted by the team management.
- 09:27 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE: Rohit SharmaA major development as Hindustan Times has reported that Rohit Sharma will be playing and leading the team in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to enjoyed an extended break and directly play for the team in the series against Bangladesh.
- 09:14 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE: Hardik or SKY?With Rohit Sharma retiring from T20Is following the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, the captaincy is up for grabs and Hardik Pandya seemed to be the prime successor. However, media reports claim that Suryakumar Yadav can pip him to the position due to the concerns over Hardik's fitness.
- 09:08 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Squad Announcement LIVE: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of India's squad announcement for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka. A big series as it will be the first assignment for new head coach Gautam Gambhir.
