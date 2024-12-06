India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final, Live Streaming: India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup 2024 on Friday in Sharjah. India entered the semis after thrashing the hosts United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets in their previous clash. Both the teams will now be looking to put their best foot forward, in order to reach the final. Earlier, chasing 137, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (76*) and Ayush Mhatre (67*) added an unbeaten 143 to see India across the line in just 16.1 overs.

UAE were bowled out for 137 with six overs to spare, having opted to bat first. Muhammad Rayan top scored with 35 while Akshat Rai managed to chip in with a crucial 26. For India, Yudajit Guha bagged three while Chetan Sharma and Hardik Raj took two each.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match will take place on Friday, December 06.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match will be held at Sharjah.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)