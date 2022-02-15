The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday, announced a change in the schedule for the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of India. The tourists, who were supposed to play two Test matches, followed by a three-match T20I series, will now play the T20Is first, followed by the two Tests. The series, which was earlier supposed to begin from February 25, will now start from 24th instead.

"Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series, comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23," an official BCCI release stated.

???? NEWS ????: BCCI announces a change in schedule for the upcoming @Paytm Sri Lanka Tour of India. #INDvSL #TeamIndia



More Details ???? — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2022

Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala.

The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru.

India are scheduled to take on West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday. All the three matches of that series will be played in Kolkata.

The delay in the start of the Test series means the national selectors have a little more time to decide on who will be appointed the next captain of the Indian Test team.

Virat Kohli had stepped down from the position after India's loss to South Africa last month. Rohit Sharma is the leading candidate to take over the responsibility as he is also the designated captain of the Indian cricket team in limited overs cricket as of now.