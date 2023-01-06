Arshdeep Singh would want to forget Thursday very soon. The young and promising left-arm pacer made a comeback in the second T20I against Sri Lanka after missing the first T20I. But it turned out to be a horror show for the bowler. He returned with an economy of 18.50 per over as he gave away 37 runs in mere two overs. He also bowled five no-balls - the joint most by any bowler from a Full Member side in a T20I and most by an Indian bowler.

It all started in the second over, bowled by Arshdeep, where he bowled three straight no balls. Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis was on strike. He hit a six and a four in two of those balls. The over ultimately yielded 19 runs. Arshdeep again came to bowl the 19th over with Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka on fire. And yet again, Arshdeep bowled two more no balls. He was hit for a six and four in that over. After his fifth no ball, Hardik Pandya looked visibly disappointed and hid his face in his palms. He then walked towards Arshdeep and calmly talked to him.

Watch: Hardik's Expression Says It All As Arshdeep Bowls 5th No Ball vs SL

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls to fire Sri Lanka to 206/6 against India. Shanaka's onslaught included two fours and six sixes as Sri Lanka hammered 77 runs in the final five overs after being invited to bat first in Pune. Kusal Mendis, who hit 52 off 31 balls, put on an 80-run opening stand with Pathum Nissanka, who made 33, to lay the foundations for the challenging total.

But Shanaka raised his fifty in 20 deliveries with a six off previous match hero Shivam Mavi in a 20-run final over as he put on an unbeaten 68-run stand with Chamika Karunaratne.

Tearaway quick Umran Malik took three wickets but gave away 48 runs from his four overs. Mendis reached his fifty off 27 deliveries with a cracking six off Umran, who bowled the fastest ball of 155 kmph (96.3 mph) by an Indian bowler in the previous match, Ultimately, India managed 1908/8 in 20 overs and lost by 16 runs.

(With AFP inputs)

