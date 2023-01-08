Arguably the finest T20 batter in the world at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav has literally been giving an inferiority complex to all other batters in the world. With his stunning 51-ball 112 against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I of the series in Rajkot, Surya once again left the cricket world awestruck. His coach Rahul Dravid, who had quite a contrasting style of play during his active days as a batter, couldn't resist poking fun at the attacking batter after seeing him score yet another T20 ton.

In a video shared by BCCI after the match, Surakumar and Dravid could be seen involved in a free-wheeling chat. It was then that Dravid poked fun at Surya, suggesting the latter would've never seen him bat as a child, highlighting the fact that he was a defensive batter during his playing days, in comparison.

"I have someone here with me, who I am sure, as a young kid, didn't watch me bat. And I hope you did. Surya, exceptional. Just the form you have been in. Every time, I think I haven't seen a better T20 innings, you show us something even better," said Dravid at the start of the video

In response to Dravid's comment, Surya said: "I did", before the India head coach continued saying: "I hope you didn't, I am sure you didn't".

After the match, Suryakumar also explained his approach toward the game. Making a big confession, the veteran batter said that he puts himself under pressure even while preparing for a match, in order to get better at dealing with such situations during the game.

"It is really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for the game. The more pressure you put, the better you can play. There is a lot of hard work involved. Some quality practice sessions are also involved," Suryakumar said after his blazing century.

Speaking of his innings in the 3rd T20I, Surya conceded that a few of his shots were pre-determined as he tried to target the shorter boundaries.

"The boundaries behind were 59-60m, so I tried to clear them. There are a few shots that are pre-determined but you have to be ready for other strokes as well.

"Most of the time, I try to find the gap, and use the field to my advantage, Dravid lets me enjoy, and tells me to express myself," he said.

Courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's heroics, India sealed the series 2-1 with a 91-run win in the 3rd T20I.

