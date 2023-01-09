India and Sri Lanka will be squaring off in the first ODI of the three-match series, starting January 10. The first match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Both the sides come into the ODI series after the T20I series of as many matches ended 2-1 in India's favour. The hosts won the first game before Sri Lanka bounced back in the second. The third game was all about Suryakumar Yadav vs Sri Lanka as the batter scored unbeaten 112 off 51. India posted a daunting total of 228 before bundling out the guests for 137 runs.

India had earlier included right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs but on Monday, the fast bowler was ruled out of the series due to "fitness concerns". Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will be returning as India's skipper after missing the T20I series against Sri Lanka while Virat Kohli will also join him after being out of the same series.

When will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday, January 10.

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match start?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

