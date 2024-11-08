Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa LIVE Scorecard, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh Eye Two Big Records As India Take On South Africa
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Pacer Arshdeep Singh and fast bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be looking forward to achieve an elusive landmark.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Updates© X/@BCCI
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Updates: The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, takes on South Africa in the first T20I of the four-match series on Friday. Pacer Arshdeep Singh and fast bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be looking forward to achieve an elusive landmark. The two will compete to become India's top wicket-taker in the format. Interestingly, Hardik and Arshdeep will also fight to become first Indian to reach the 100-wicket landmark in T20Is. Both Hardik and Arshdeep have claimed 87 wickets each in 105 and 56 T20I matches, respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest Indian wicket-taker in the T20I format with 96 wickets. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 19:43 (IST)IND vs SA 1st T20I: Seniors players too eye strong showThe seniors in the side like skipper Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, the only member from the Test side here, will be hoping for a strong outing so that India can apply some balm over the wounds from their recent home series defeat against New Zealand.
- 19:35 (IST)IND vs SA 1st T20I: IPL Auction soonThis could be the last chance for some of the India players to impress before the IPL 2025 mega auction, set to take place on November 24 and 25. Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Jitesh Sharma are the 4 players in this India side who will go under the hammer.
- 19:23 (IST)IND vs SA 1st T20I: No Gautam Gambhir!Remember, India head coach Gautam Gambhir is not with the Indian T20I squad in South Africa. That's because he's set to fly Down Under with Team India in early preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.VVS Laxman is taking charge of the T20I squad in SA.
- 19:19 (IST)IND vs SA Live: A new-look Indian pace attackThe selectors will also closely monitor how a new-look pace bowling unit - Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Yash Dayal - fare against South Africa. While Arshdeep and Avesh have their moments at the top-level, Vyshak and Dayal will look to carry their success in domestic circuit and in the IPL to international cricket.
- 19:14 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Jitesh, Chakravarthy also in focusThis India vs South Africa four-match T20I series also offers an excellent opportunity for wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who has slipped a few rungs below in the pecking order, and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who impressed against Bangladesh taking five wickets, to keep themselves afloat over the competition.
- 19:03 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Arshdeep, Hardik eye big recordsPacer Arshdeep Singh and fast bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya will compete to become India's top wicket-taker in the T20I format. The duo will also fight to become first Indian to reach the 100-wicket landmark in T20Is. Both Hardik and Arshdeep have claimed 87 wickets each in 105 and 56 T20I matches, respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest Indian wicket-taker in the T20I format with 96 wickets.
- 18:58 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Better effort needed from TilakTilak Varma will aim to get back to form. The left-hander has somewhat fallen off the radar after making a solid beginning to his T20I career against the West Indies in August 2023. Since then, his 12 outings in the shortest format have produced just one fifty and has not featured in the blue jersey after appearing against Afghanistan earlier this January. So, the Hyderabadi will be keen to impress the selectors with some meaningful efforts against the Africans, and he has also started using his off-spin more regularly.
- 18:51 (IST)India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live: Abhishek eyes comebackThis is an important series for Abhishek Sharma as well. The dashing left-hander showed his impressive skills while hammering a 47-ball hundred against Zimbabwe at Harare in July, but his other six international innings have produced - 0, 10, 14, 16, 15, 4. Abhishek will be keen to be more consistent to safeguard his place, and he will also be looking to be more penetrative with his left-arm spin.
- 18:46 (IST)IND vs SA 1st T20I: Samson aims to cement to his spotDuring India's recent home T20I series against Bangladesh, Sanju Samson received a chance to open consistently against the neighbours, and he made most of it slamming a 47-ball 111. In the post-Rohit Sharma era in T20Is, Samson would like to further buttress his claim for a regular opening slot with a few fruitful outings against the Proteas.
- 18:32 (IST)IND vs SA 1st T20I: A transition phase for Team India!As the Indian cricket team firmly embraces a transition phase, a clutch of second line stars such as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will be hoping for a breakaway series in the four T20Is against South Africa, starting with the first contest in Durban Friday. It is imperative for them to shed the tag of sidekicks and establish themselves as the first-choice players in this format.
- 18:15 (IST)IND vs SA LIVE: Squads -India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Ravi Bishnoi, Ramandeep Singh, Jitesh SharmaSouth Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Mihlali Mpongwana, Patrick Kruger
- 18:14 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa 1st T20I of the four-match series. The contest is set to take place at Kingsmead, Durban. It will kick off at 8:30 PM (IST), while the toss will take place half an hour before the start. Stay connected for the live updates and scores.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.