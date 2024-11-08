India vs South Africa Live: Better effort needed from Tilak

Tilak Varma will aim to get back to form. The left-hander has somewhat fallen off the radar after making a solid beginning to his T20I career against the West Indies in August 2023. Since then, his 12 outings in the shortest format have produced just one fifty and has not featured in the blue jersey after appearing against Afghanistan earlier this January. So, the Hyderabadi will be keen to impress the selectors with some meaningful efforts against the Africans, and he has also started using his off-spin more regularly.