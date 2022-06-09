Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score: Rishabh Pant-Led India Look To Start Series On A High
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant-led India would look to start off in a clinical fashion against the visitors' Proteas
IND vs SA T20I Score Updates: Rishabh Pant-led side aim to get off to winning start© AFP
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Live Score Updates: The much-anticipated series opener between India and South Africa will be played on Thursday evening at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. On the eve of the match, KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury and hence Rishabh Pant was named the captain. Kuldeep Yadav has also been ruled out but the BCCI has chosen not to name any replacements. It would be interesting to see how India performs against the full-strength Proteas side. Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will be back to bowl in tandem and it would be a heavyweight contest between Proteas bowlers and Indian batters. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the 1st T20I Between India and South Africa, Straight From Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi
1st T20I, South Africa in India, 5 T20I Series, 2022, Jun 09, 2022
Match Yet To Begin
IND
SA
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
- 17:55 (IST)Live Score: Ruturaj to open alongside Ishan?With KL Rahul out of the series, all eyes would be on who opens the innings alongside Ishan Kishan? From the outside, Ruturaj Gaikwad seems the obvious choice.
- 17:43 (IST)Live Score: India chasing world recordAs of now, India are sitting on 12 consecutive T20I wins on the trot, and if they manage to defeat South Africa in Delhi, they would create the world record for most consecutive T20I wins on a trot.
- 17:36 (IST)Ind vs SA, Live Score: Rishabh Pant led-side aim to start off with winRishabh Pant-led India will aim to get off to a winning start in the first T20I against South Africa. The toss will take place at 6:30. Stay tuned.
