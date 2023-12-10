The India U19 will be up against Pakistan U19 in Match 5 of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, December 10 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The match commences at 11:00 AM IST, with the toss scheduled to be held at 10:30 AM. India U19 began their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup journey with a victory. They defeated Afghanistan U19 by seven wickets in the curtain-raiser of the tournament. Arshin Kulkarni was their star performer, taking 3 wickets and scoring 70 runs. India will look to continue their form and win the upcoming match against arch-rivals Pakistan U19.

The Pakistan U19 team too commenced their campaign with a win, after defeating Nepal U19 in their opening game of the tournament. They chased a target of 153 with 7 wickets in hand. They will aim to carry on with their momentum and get their second-straight win. But, the battle against the Indians wouldn't be the easiest.

When will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup match be played?

Where will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup match will be played at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

What time will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup match start?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup match will start at 11:00 AN IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup match will be available live on ACC's YouTube Channel.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup for free?

