India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: India are set to take on Pakistan in a high-octane ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 clash on Saturday. India stand out as the most successful team in the tournament history, having won the title eight times in ten editions. Their dominance is underscored by consistent performances and a robust pipeline of young talent. Following India, Pakistan have also left their mark with multiple titles, showcasing their cricketing strength at the youth level.

The much-anticipated rivalry between cricketing giants India and Pakistan adds an extra layer of excitement to the tournament. The clash will also be the campaign opener for both the sides, who are in Group A along with United Arab Emirates and Japan.

When will the India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, November 30 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

