India vs Pakistan Live Updates, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: After a tight first few overs, Pakistan openers Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan went on the counter-attack against India in the much-anticipated ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 game against Pakistan on Saturday. India used four bowlers - Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Kiran Chormale and Nikhil Kumar - but failed to strike in the first 10 overs. Earlier, Pakistan captain Saad Baig won the toss and opted to bat. The contest that is taking place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will also be the campaign opener for both the sides. India and Pakistan have been put in Group A alongside United Arab Emirates and Japan. Notably, India is the most successful team in the history of the competition, having won the title eight out of the ten editions. Pakistan have bagged the honour in the remaining two times. (LIVE SCORECARD)

13-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who sold to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 1.1 crore, is in India's XI. Andre Siddharth, who was sold to Chennai Super Kings, is also present.