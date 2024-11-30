India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: India Use 4 Bowlers In First 10 Overs, Still Wicketless
India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE: Pakistan made a cautious but steady start, reaching 34/0 after the first 10 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: After a tight first few overs, Pakistan openers Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan went on the counter-attack against India in the much-anticipated ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 game against Pakistan on Saturday. India used four bowlers - Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Kiran Chormale and Nikhil Kumar - but failed to strike in the first 10 overs. Earlier, Pakistan captain Saad Baig won the toss and opted to bat. The contest that is taking place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will also be the campaign opener for both the sides. India and Pakistan have been put in Group A alongside United Arab Emirates and Japan. Notably, India is the most successful team in the history of the competition, having won the title eight out of the ten editions. Pakistan have bagged the honour in the remaining two times. (LIVE SCORECARD)
13-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who sold to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 1.1 crore, is in India's XI. Andre Siddharth, who was sold to Chennai Super Kings, is also present.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
Good length on the pads, Usman Khan tucks this towards mid-wicket for one.
WIDE! On a length wide down the leg, Usman Khan moves in and looks to flick but gets beaten. Wided.
On a length outside off, Usman Khan pushes this towards cover for no run.
On a length around middle and leg, Usman Khan blocks this one.
Good length around off, Usman Khan blocks it out.
Power Play 2! The fielding side will now be allowed 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
Short and wide outside off, Shahzaib Khan cuts this towards point for no run.
Tossed up on off, Shahzaib Khan pushes this towards cover for no run.