Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma added another major milestone to his already illustrious career as he became the first India batter ever to slam 300 sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit looked in tremendous touch during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday and he was able to reach the milestone with his fourth six of the innings. Overall, he joined West Indies legend Chris Gayle and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi as the batters with more than 300 ODI sixes. For India, MS Dhoni is second with 229 sixes.

Batters with 300+ sixes in ODIs

351 Shahid Afridi

331 Chris Gayle

300 Rohit Sharma*

Earlier, India bowled out Pakistan for just 191 in their high-profile World Cup clash on Saturday after their bitter rivals lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs.

Captain Babar Azam top scored with 50 while Mohammad Rizwan made 49.

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each as Pakistan collapsed from 155-2 to get bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Pakistan started strongly but lost their openers before Azam and Rizwan attempted to rebuild and hit back in their stand of 82.

Azam reached his fifty off 57 balls with a boundary but fell in the next over, bowled by Siraj as the crowd roared to see the back of the world's number one ODI batsman.

Kuldeep Yadav soon struck twice in an over to send back the left-handed Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed, bowled around the legs for four after the ball deflected off the batsman's gloves.

Bumrah denied Rizwan his fifty with a slower-off cutter that rattled the stumps as Pakistan slipped to 168-6.

Bumrah, playing in front of his home crowd, had a spring in his step and struck again in the next over to get Shadab Khan out for two.

Pandya and Jadeja combined to wrap up the tail.

"It has been a good World Cup so far, 100%," said Yadav at the innings break.

"I knew where to bowl but the pitch was a little slower. They weren't doing much so I was just varying my pace and using my variations."

