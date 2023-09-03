One of the most talked about points ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash was the No. 4 spot. That one batting position has been a hugely debated topic with no settled answer. For the high-octane clash, India went with Shreyas Iyer - who came into the squad after a lengthy injury break. With India down two wickets by the seventh over, Shreyas Iyer had his task cut out. He started patiently and showed no signs of rustiness.

He hit two boundaries but just when he looked like getting warmed up for a good knock, Haris Rauf dismissed him in the 10th over. Rauf tormented Iyer, on another occasion, in a unique way as his express fast delivery broke the edge of Iyer's bat. The fun part was that the ball still went to the boundary. The pictures and videos of his broken bat have gone viral.

Haris Rauf unleashes a fiery ball It shatters Shreyas Iyer's bat in half

But the ball still flies to the rope #asiacup23 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/IfNcOUOyT6 — Sitarah Anjum Official (@SitarahAnjum) September 2, 2023

Shreyas Iyer's bat breaking on Haris Rauf's delivery. It's turning out to be quite an eventful game! #AsiaCup23 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/WalK6G6wN9 — ex wwe fan (@muditmain) September 2, 2023

After rain Break Virat Kohli and Rohit gone.

So much swing by shaheen Afridi

And Naseem shah in #INDvPAK match.

shreyas Iyer bat broke in haris Rauf bowling.

Still gill not started pic.twitter.com/BDnmGrrtga — Praneeth (@Spy_W_o_r_l_d) September 2, 2023

Talking about the game, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya produced a wonderful rescue act while Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a fiery spell but rain forced India and Pakistan to split points in an Asia Cup match that had all the ingredients of a thrilling finish on Saturday. Before the heavens opened up, India posted 266 all out in 48.5 overs.

Ishan Kishan (82 off 81 balls) and Hardik Pandya (87 off 90 balls) milked 138 runs for the fifth wicket stand off 141 balls to lift their side from 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs.

The no result meant that Pakistan ended their Group A proceedings with 3 points, and it also assured them of a place in the Super Four of the tournament.

India, who logged a point from their opening fixture, are expected to beat Nepal on Monday and progress to the Super Four.

Advertisement

With PTI inputs