With BCCI announcing Team India's 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, fans and experts were surprised by the exclusion of Hanuma Vihari from the roster. It has also been revealed that captain Virat Kohli will be rested for the first Test and will make his return in the second match in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have also been rested. Speaking on Sports Today, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar shared his perspective on Vihari's exclusion and said that it was due to his lack of cricket. Unlike his other national teammates, the 28-year-old didn't take part in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

"I really was not surprised to be honest because he hasn't played any cricket in the interim. He hasn't played in the IPL so hasn't had any cricket under his belt in the last three or four months", said Gavaskar.

"On the other hand, the others who have been selected have had some cricket, not necessarily Test cricket, so maybe that's the reason why they came into the picture", he further added.

"Also, a lot of times we have seen over the years that the performances in the IPL have invariably been the ones that nudge the selection committee so that seems to have happened. Hanuma Vihari hasn't played a single IPL game so out of sight, out of mind", he stated.

India face New Zealand in a two-match Test series, which is scheduled to begin from November 25. Both sides will also face each other in a three-match T20I series, starting from November 17.