Virat Kohli has been rested for the first Test against New Zealand but will return to lead the team in the second, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Friday. Rohit Sharma, who will be leading the team in the T20I series against the Blackcaps, has been rested from the two-Test series along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

India squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Promoted

Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team.

More to follow...