Indian cricket team fast bowler Prasidh Krishna shared a big moment with England batter Joe Root during Day 4 of the fifth Test match at The Oval on Sunday. The two cricketers were involved in a war of words during the first innings which ultimately led to the involvement of on-field umpires. However, during the second innings, their interactions were a bit more friendly. Root came out to bat after Prasidh dismissed Ben Duckett and was able to take a single on the very first ball. The two cricketers had a small chat as Root completed the run with Prasidh giving a smile before making his way to his bowling mark.

Earlier, ormer India batter Sanjay Bangar lavished praise on pacer Akash Deep's fluent batting effort in the second innings that provided a vital boost to the visiting side in the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval.

Akash played a memorable knock of 66 runs, laced with 12 fours and was involved in a 107-run third-wicket partnership with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo not only rescued India's innings but also set the platform for the batters to come.

“Akash Deep took his chances early on against Bethell in the very first over, but after that, he was very, very thoughtful. He played like a proper batsman; he is capable of batting, and he was the one who saved India from a follow-on in the Brisbane Test match. He showed a lot of heart and wasn't afraid of the short ball.

"He took his chances when the field was up, defended when the field was back, and ran really well between the wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal's contribution was also immense in that partnership, as he made sure Akash Deep stayed in the zone and helped him stitch that partnership together," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

Jaiswal's 118, along with dual half-centuries from all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, guided India to 396, setting a target of 374 for England.

In response, England reached 50 for 1 at stumps, with Mohammed Siraj delivering a crucial breakthrough just before the close of play on Saturday. He produced a pinpoint off-stump yorker to dismiss the towering Zak Crawley, giving India a slight edge heading into day four.

(With IANS inputs)