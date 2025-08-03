India player Mohammed Siraj made a massive blunder while fielding near the boundary rope during England's second innings in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, London. The right-arm pacer was fielding at long-leg when the incident took place. On the first ball of the 35th over that was bowled by Prasidh Krishna, England batter Harry Brook top-edged the ball. It was an easy catch close to the boundary rope and Siraj grabbed that quite well. However, to everyone's surprise, Siraj mistakenly touched the boundary rope with his right leg, making it a six. Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir was visibly upset by the blunder and the video of his reaction has gone viral.

What made it look worse for India was the fact that Prasidh Krishna had started celebrating the wicket as soon as the ball went high in the air. Once Siraj wasted the chance, all Krishna was left with nothing but embarrassment.

Siraj was left in shock and so were the Indian fans in the stadium. Washington Sundar, who had run close to Siraj by then, could also not hide his shocking reaction. Right before the wasted opportunity, three-down England needed 237 runs to win against India.

Earlier in the game, Siraj had completed 200 international wickets across all formats. On the bowling front, this match has been a good one for Siraj as he picked up a four-wicket haul (4 for 86) in the first England innings.

During the fourth Old Trafford Test, Siraj was thashed by England batters. He leaked 140 runs in 30 overs while getting just one wicket of Chris Woakes.

Boosted by an inspiring draw at Old Trafford, Team India aim to level the five-match Test series 2-2 and walk with their heads held high.

Talking about the ongoing game, England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope won the toss and opted to bowl first. An inspired bowling show saw England bundling out India for mere 224. The visitors too bowled well and bowled out the hosts for 247 in response.

India then put up a strong batting show. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century (118 runs), while Akash Deep (66), Ravindra Jadeja (53) and Washington Sundar (53) also scored crucial fifties. As a result of all that, India posted 396, setting up a 374-run target for England.