After clean sweeping Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series, Rohit Sharma-led Team India faces New Zealand in white-ball series. It will start with the ODIs with the first match taking place on January 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the series, while Shreyas Iyer also misses out due to injury. On the other hand, Shubman Gill cashed in on the opportunity he got ahead of double centurion Ishan Kishan in the Sri Lanka ODIs and must be hoping to continue his good show.

When will the India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be played on Wednesday, January 18.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

