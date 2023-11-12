India vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Will Shardul Thakur Get Into India's Playing XI vs Netherlands?
IND vs NED Live Cricket Score, WC 2023: As Team India has already qualified for the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023, there are chances that the hosts might tinker with their Playing XI
IND vs NED, World Cup Live Updates: As Team India has already qualified for the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023, there are chances that the hosts might tinker with their Playing XI against Netherlands. It is highly likely that all-rounder Shardul Thakur might get included in the team. The Rohit Sharma-led side has been unbeatable in the tournament, so far and eyeing ninth win on trot. On the other hand, Netherlands are out of contention of semi-finals as they only registered two victories in eight matches. It will be an interesting match as India batter Virat Kohli will be aiming to hit his record-breaking 50th ODI century. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands, straight from Bengaluru:
- 12:47 (IST)IND vs NED Live Score: Here's how Team India celebrated Diwali
We are #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 and we wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali pic.twitter.com/5oreVRDLAX— BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2023
- 12:45 (IST)IND vs NED Live Score: India's fiery bowlingJasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have made run-making a hazardous option for opposition batters, but a bit more consistency in line and length from Siraj could be welcomed by the management. But overall, this ultra-efficient five-man unit will be looking for one final rehearsal ahead of the last four match, potentially against New Zealand at Mumbai.
- 12:41 (IST)IND vs NED Live Score: India's strong opening pairOpeners Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have stitched together three fifty-plus stands in the tournament, but in five other matches they were separated quickly. But in those three games, they went off the blocks quite quickly, putting the opposition through the wringer. They have made 88 runs in 12.4 overs against Bangladesh, 71 in 11.1 overs against New Zealand and 62 in 5.5 overs against South Africa. But on other times, their alliance was snapped at 5, 32, 23, 26 and 4. The thinktank would like them to expand the footprint of those three matches, and Netherlands give them a perfect platform to do that.
- 12:15 (IST)IND vs NED Live Score: Will Shardul Thakur get a chance?As Team India has already qualified for the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023, there are chances that the hosts might tinker with their Playing XI against Netherlands. It is highly likely that all-rounder Shardul Thakur might get included in the team.
- 11:55 (IST)IND vs NED Live Score: All eyes on Virat KohliStar India batter Virat Kohli stunned everyone with his 49th ODI ton in the previous match against South Africa. He is now on the cusp of breaking the record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar with his 50th ODI ton. Playing in Bengaluru, he will definitely look for a big show.
- 11:36 (IST)IND vs NED Live Score: Big day for IndiaAfter winning eight matches on the trot, Team India is now eyeing their ninth and final win in the league stage of the ODI World Cup 2023. It will be an interesting game as the hosts will look to enter the knockout stage with an unbeatable run.
- 11:34 (IST)IND vs NED Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned for all the live updates.