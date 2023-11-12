IND vs NED, World Cup Live Updates: As Team India has already qualified for the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023, there are chances that the hosts might tinker with their Playing XI against Netherlands. It is highly likely that all-rounder Shardul Thakur might get included in the team. The Rohit Sharma-led side has been unbeatable in the tournament, so far and eyeing ninth win on trot. On the other hand, Netherlands are out of contention of semi-finals as they only registered two victories in eight matches. It will be an interesting match as India batter Virat Kohli will be aiming to hit his record-breaking 50th ODI century. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates of ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands, straight from Bengaluru: