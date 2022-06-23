IND vs LEI, Tour Match, Day 1 Live Updates: India are a wicket down against Leicestershire after Shubman Gill was dismissed by Will Davis. Gill had got off to a good start before falling on 21. India won the toss and elected to bat against Leicestershire in their four-day Tour match at the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground. This will be the only practice game for Team India ahead of their rescheduled fifth Test against England in Edgbaston, starting July 1. Indian players will look look to hit their top form ahead of the crunch game against England. India lead the series 2-1 after the fifth Test was postponed last year due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. The focus will be on skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli as both look to get some playing time ahead of the Edgbaston Test. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna have been drafted to the Leicestershire team for this game.

Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Leicestershire, Tour Match from the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground:

16:04 - ROHIT FALLS!

Rohit tries to pull this for a boundary but mistimes it! India have now the lost wicket of both their openers. Rohit falls for 25.

15:53 - VIHARI CAUTIOUS!

Vihari is taking his time at the moment! Has started cautiously. Rohit, on the other hand, has looked solid and will look to end his stay it with a big score.

15:39 - GILL DEPARTS!

David gets the first breakthrough as India lost Gill, who edges this behind for Pant, who takes an easy catch. Gill falls for 21. In walks Hanuma Vihari.

15:35 - WHAT A SHOT!

Gill drives this towards mid-off and this will runs away for a boundary. He just loves playing this shot.

15:25 - OUCH!!!

That seemed to have hurt! Rohit looked as he was in some pain. He has taken off his gloves. But he is ok to go ahead.

15:20 - DRIVEN BY GILL!

Gill drives Davis and finds the boundary, this time towards midwicket. What a shot.

15:17 - DRIVEN THROUGH COVERS!

Rohit has driven Bumrah for an exquisite boundary through covers. In the slot, and the Indian skipper makes the most of it. Good start for India so far.

15:11 - END OF THE 4TH!

That's the end of Bumrah's second over. Pujara trying to put some shine on the bowl. A lot of movement so far for Bumrah and Will Davis.

15:08 - GILL IS UP AND RUNNING!

Driven away towards covers by Gill! Races away for a boundary. Bumrah doesn't look happy.

15:06 - IND PICK COUPLE OF RUNS!

India get a couple of runs after Rohit cuts this ball towards third man. Good start this for Rohit.

15:02 - ROHIT OFF THE MARK!

Rohit is off the mark after five balls. Bumrah targets the pad and the Indian skipper flicks this towards short fine leg.

14:58 - MATCH IS ABOUT TO START!

The match is about to start! Rohit and S Gill are out in the middle. J Bumrah has the new ball in his hands.

14:56 - 4 INDIANS IN LEI'S XI!

Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna will play for Leicestershire in this match. Good move by the BCCI to test their players in these challenging conditions.

14:55 - HERE'S WHAT ROHIT SHARMA HAS TO SAY!

Captain @ImRo45 explains what #Teamaindia will look to achieve in the four-day practice match ahead of the fifth Test against England. pic.twitter.com/qpj46rEv2g — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2022

14:51 - IND Players Warming UP!

Indian players are currently warming up with some routine football drills.

14:51 - IND PLAYING XI!

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

14:51 - Here is the link to watch the match Live

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K98Ur-1_p0Y

14:48 - Here is Leicestershire's XI





Here is our side, including 4@BCCI players.



Watch all the action through the on Foxes TV.



#IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND — Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc)June 23, 2022

14:38 - India win toss and Rohit Sharma elects to bat.