The four-day tour game between India and Leicestershire got underway on Thursday. At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 246/8 with KS Bharat (70*) and Mohammed Shami (18*) at the crease. Rain halted play on three occasions on Day 1 and it was because of rain, that early stumps had to be called. On Day 2, there can be stoppages in play as forecast is for some showers in Leicester on Friday as well.

As per Accuweather, there is a chance of showers at 11 AM UK Time and it is about the time when Day 2 is scheduled to start. Cloud cover at that time is expected to be at 70 per cent while 0.2 mm rain might fall.

For the next two hours, cloud cover is expected to remain and once again at 2 PM UK Time, chances of showers are there with 0.5mm rainfall expected. Cloud cover is expected to remain at 70 per cent.

Then from 3 PM to 6 PM UK Time, there are less chances of rain and the weather is expected to remain pleasant.

Bharat will look to bring up the much-deserved century on Day 2 of the ongoing four-day Tour Game against Leicestershire. It was Bharat who was the bright spot with the bat for India after the top-order fell cheaply and there was no resistance.

Virat Kohli made a well made 33, but he was given out to a dubious on-field call. Skipper Rohit Sharma made 25 while Shubman Gill scored 21.

Walker took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur.

After this tour game, India will square off against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1.